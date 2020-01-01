African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Stoke City set to sign ex-Chelsea star Mikel

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

set to sign ex- star Mikel

John Obi Mikel is set to join Championship club Stoke City on a short-term deal.

The Telegraph reports that the former captain has held talks with manager Michael O'Neill and will have his medical at Stoke on Monday before putting pen to paper.

Mikel became a free agent after leaving Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

More teams

Why Zungu’s move to fell through

midfielder Bongani Zungu will no longer be joining Scottish Premiership side Rangers this summer.

According to Scottish Sun, the international is considered to be overweight and out of condition despite both clubs reportedly agreeing a £3.6million deal.

Zungu has been frozen out of Amiens' pre-season plans with the 2020-21 campaign set to start on August 22.

Mensah to join on loan

Besiktas are set make international Bernard Mensah their second summer-signing.

NTV Spor claims the Black and Whites have reached an agreement with Kayserispor to sign the 25-year-old on loan for the 2020-21 season with the option to buy.

The former midfielder dazzled in the Turkish Super Lig last campaign with five goals and eight assists in 25 outings.

plot Cornet move

Borussia Monchengladbach have shown interest to sign star Maxwel Cornet, according to Le 10 Sport.

The club have their sights set on Cornet who scored the opening goal in Lyon’s 3-1 victory against in a quarter-final tie on Saturday.

Gladbach face competition from rivals for the 23-year-old who has three years left in his contract at the Groupama Stadium.

African trio out of Kovac's plans at

's Keita Balde, 's Youssef Ait Bennasser and Mali's Adama Taore are not wanted by newly-appointed manager Niko Kovac at Monaco, reports Get French Football News.

Article continues below

The three African stars, alongside Samuel Gransir, Jemerson and left-back Jorge are expected to be sold before the close of the transfer window.

On the other hand, ’s Jean-Eudes Aholou, Nigeria’s Henry Onyekuru and Sofiane Diop will be given chances to prove themselves after struggling under Leonardo Jardim and Robert Moreno last season.