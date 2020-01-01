African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Metz demand €20m for Spurs and Leeds target Diallo

Metz demand €20m for Spurs and Leeds target Diallo

club Metz have set an asking price of at least €20 million Habib Diallo who is attracting interest from Premier League clubs.

According to L'Equipe , Hotspur and newly-promoted have made contact for the signing of Diallo who scored 12 goals in 26 league games last season.

The international has been at Metz since 2014 and his current deal at the club is expected to expire in June 2022.

Palace plan to raise funds for Sarr signing

have slapped an £8 million price tag on Christian Benteke as they attempt to raise funds to buy 's Ismaila Sarr, reports Daily Mail .

Sarr is valued at £40 million by the Hornets following their relegation to the Championship and Palace are said to be leading the chase for his signing ahead of champions .

After returning just six league goals in last three seasons, Crystal Palace are ready to release Benteke who earns £120,000-a-week.

starlet Saber confirms offers from &

's Mahmoud Saber claims to have received offers from several European clubs, including Rangers, Valencia and .

The versatile 18-year-old who can play as a right-back or winger, is set to leave Al Ahly as a free agent after declining a new offer.

Saber is yet to play for Al Ahly first-team but he featured prominently for their youth set-up.

"Because I have never signed a professional contract with Al-Ahly, I am deemed an amateur player and can sign for a new club for nothing,” Saber was quoted by Scottish Sun.

"I have offers from Rangers in , Valencia in and Benfica from as well as a big club in . I will make my decision soon.”