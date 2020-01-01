African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Koeman wants Liverpool's Salah at Barcelona

Koeman wants Salah at

star Mohammed Salah is said to be interested in joining Barcelona, according to Ronald Koeman's close friend Sjaak Swart.

Swart revealed Koeman's desire to bring the Egyptian winger to Camp Nou, even as the Spanish giants continue the hunt to sign Salah's teammate Georginio Wijnaldum.

“I know Koeman wants him – and I know Salah would like to go," the legend told Voetbalzone.

On Saturday, Salah scored a hat-trick as the Liverpool defeated newly-promoted in a thrilling 4-3 victory.

reach agreement to sell Traore

Lyon have agreed to sell Bertrand Traore to after receiving a €20 million offer from the Premier League club, according to reports in France.

Aston Villa returned with an improved bid after seeing their initial offer of €17m rejected by the French club.

The Burkina Faso international, who played for in the Premier League back in 2015, is expected to travel to for his medical this week.

Chelsea close to signing Mendy

Edouard Mendy's move to Chelsea is 'almost done' after the goalkeeper completed his medical in London over the weekend, claims the Athletic via Daily Star.

The international did not train with his club on Friday and he is set to become Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer as Frank Lampard continues to reinforce for the 2020-21 season.

Rennes are said to have agreed an initial £18million deal with the Blues, which could rise to £23m with add-ons.

make move for Ze Luis

Fenerbahce have joined Turkish Super Lig rivals in the chase to sign striker Ze Luis.

According to Turkish outlet Skor, Fenerbahce have submitted an offer to sign the Cape Verde international on a season-long loan with the option to buy at the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 29-year-old joined Porto from last August and he scored seven goals in 19 league appearances in his debut season despite struggling with injuries.