African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Fenerbahce want Iheanacho on loan

set price for target Sarr

Watford are asking for more than £40 million to release their record signing Ismaila Sarr following their relegation to the Championship.

According to Evening Standard, the Hornets will ask for a fee in excess of the record £40m paid for Richarlison in 2018.

Sarr who moved to Vicarage Road for £30m last summer, is reportedly attracting interest from Liverpool, , Wolverhampton Wanderers and several German clubs.

want Iheanacho on loan

Fenerbahce are hoping to sign striker Kelechi Iheanacho on a two-year loan, according to Fotospor.

The international is seen as a replacement for Vedat Muriqi and the Turkish Super Lig club are prepared to pay £10m for his services.

Iheanacho scored nine goals in 25 games in all competitions for the Foxes this season.

Saints to announce Salisu arrival

are set to confirm the signing of 's Mohammed Salisu from .

Daily Mail has reported that Salisu is nearing the end of his 14 days isolation in Southampton after the Premier League club triggered the £10.9 million release clause in his contract last week.

The 21-year-old defender is expected to sign a four-year deal with Ralph Hasenhuttl's side.

in talks for Aurier

AC Milan have started negotiations with Hotspur to bring Serge Aurier to San Siro Stadium.

Tuttomercatoweb via Milan News claims Milan are keen on signing the Ivorian full-back but they are yet to match Spurs' £23m asking price.

However, the club are said to be holding out for £14.3million for the 27-year-old who has two years left in his contract with the North London outfit.