African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Crystal Palace to miss out on QPR's Eze

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

Palace to miss out on Eze

are set to miss out on signing playmaker Eberechi Eze after failing to meet the Championship club's demands.

The Sun claims the Eagles value the Anglo-Nigerian at around £10 million but QPR want £20m for the 22-year-old, who contributed 14 goals and eight assists in the second division last term.

Crystal Palace have had a £12m offer for Eze rejected which include £8m transfer fee with a series of bonuses, which would be tough to meet.

More teams

in talks to sign Balde

Keita Balde could be on his way out of with Valencia hoping to land the winger this summer, according to Foot Mercato.

The Spanish outfit are already in talks to sign Balde, who scored four goals in 21 matches last campaign.

The 25-year-old joined Monaco in 2017 after leaving but Valencia need to get Dani Parejo and Rodrigo off the wage bill before making a move for the 25-year-old.

enquire about Gradel

Marseille have made contact for the signing of 's Max-Alain Gradel, who has been given permission to leave on a free transfer, reports La Depeche.

As they hope to strengthen their team for next season's Uefa , Marseille face competition from Greek champions who have also shown interest in the former midfielder.

Toulouse, following their relegation to the Ligue 2, told Gradel to seek a new adventure elsewhere.

identify Guinea star as Torreira’s replacement

Arsenal are targeting midfielder Amadou Diawara as a potential replacement for Lucas Torreira if the Uruguayan leaves the club, according to Tuttomercato Web.

Article continues below

Torreira has been linked with a return to after struggling to cement a place at the Emirates Stadium and Diawara, who enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Rome, has emerged as a transfer option.

The Guinea international completed a €21 million move from to Paulo Fonseca's side last summer and he has four years left in his contract.