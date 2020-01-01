African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Chelsea wanted Partey before Arsenal move

Zambo Anguissa on 's radar

AC Milan have included Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa in their transfer wish list for the January transfer window.

Calciomercato reports that the international emerged as an option for the leaders, who are looking to boost their midfield options next month.

Zambo Anguissa has been in impressive form for the Cottagers and he is ranked as one of the best dribblers in the Premier League this season.

wanted Partey before move

Chelsea have turned their attention to signing star Declan Rice in January after missing a deal for Thomas Partey.

According to the Telegraph, the Blues were considering a move for the former star before he eventually joined Arsenal in October.

The powerhouse has been a success at the Gunners so far this season, even though he has struggled with injury problems.

Man Utd join race for Bissouma

have joined and Arsenal in the transfer battle for and Hove Albion midfielder Yves Bissouma, according to the Express.

With Paul Pogba's future at Old Trafford uncertain and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to stick to regular midfield combination, the Mali international has been tipped as a target for the Red Devils.

The 24-year-old is the second-best tackler in Premier League this season, and he also has a goal to his name.

to submit bid for Onyekuru

Galatasaray are keen to reunite with outcast Henry Onyekuru in January

Milliyet reported that the Turkish Super Lig giants will meet Onyekuru's agent next week and they will submit a bid of €1.5 million to sign the Super Eagles forward on a one-and-a-half year loan deal while his compulsory purchase fee will be reduced from €10m to €6m.

During the second half of the 2019-20 season, the 23-year-old returned a goal and an assist in 12 matches for the Lions.