African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona's Fati dumps Guinea-Bissau for Spain

's Fati dumps Guinea-Bissau for

Barcelona teenager Ansu Fati has dumped Guinea-Bissau and to pledge his international allegiance to Spain, according to Sport.

Fati was in born in Guinea-Bissau in 2002 but migrated to Spain with his family at the age of six where he has developed his game in Barcelona's academy, La Masia.

The 16-year-old heralded himself to the world against Osasuna on August 31, becoming the youngest Barcelona goal scorer in La Liga.

He is also eligible to play for Portugal because the European nation colonised Guinea-Bissau, which qualifies him for a Portuguese passport.

Nwakali eyes return

midfielder Kelechi is hoping to return to Arsenal in the future after completing a permanent switch to this summer, according to Score Nigeria.

Nwakali moved to the Emirates Stadium in 2016 after leading the Golden Eaglets to triumph at 2015 Fifa U17 World Cup.

During his three-year stay in North London, the 21-year-old failed to make a single appearance but he believes he can still make his mark at the club with Arsenal holding a buy-back option in his contract.

Ranieri tops shortlist for Guinea role

Veteran Italian manager Claudio Ranieri is the leading candidate to become head coach of Guinea, thereby replacing Paul Put, who was sacked on July 15.

Their search for a new boss has led to 17 candidates being shortlisted for the final selection stage.

