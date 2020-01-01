African All Stars Transfer News and Rumours: Barcelona and Real Madrid contact Lille for Osimhen

Barca and make Osimhen contact

and Real Madrid have held talks with outfit over a potential summer move.

According to Le10Sport, the giants are interested in the Nigerian forward following his bright start to life in , and they held talks with Lille in January.

Since his summer arrival from Charleroi, Osimhen has scored 16 goals across all competitions for the Great Danes in his debut campaign, including 11 goals in 21 Ligue 1 matches.

Man Utd make Koulibaly top transfer target

are determined to get a deal through for centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly at the end of the season, according to Express Sport.

The Red Devils have been linked the international in previous transfer windows but they are ready to make a £90 million move in the summer.

They face competition from Premier League rivals and Real Madrid for his services.

Atsu rejected loan offer

midfielder Christian Atsu turned down a loan offer from Celtic on the transfer deadline day, SkySports claim.

The 28-year-old Ghanaian opted to stay at St James' Park to fight for his place despite failing to score in 22 appearances so far this season.

Atsu joined the Magpies from Chelsea in 2017 and his current contract is expected to expire in June 2021.

Mourinho wanted Ighalo at

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho tried to beat Manchester United to the signing of ’s Odion Ighalo, according to Evening Standard.

Spurs and United were in search of a striker following injuries to Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford respectively, but Ighalo had his heart set on his boyhood club – the Red Devils.