Afobe: Millwall complete loan signing of Stoke City striker

The DR Congo international is set for his third loan stint away from the bet365 Stadium

Millwall have completed the signing of Benik Afobe on a season-long loan deal from Championship rivals Stoke City.

The 28-year-old will spend the 2021-22 campaign at the Den following his return from a loan stint in the Turkish Super Lig with Trabzonspor.

Despite his contribution of five goals in 28 league matches for the Black Sea Storm last term, Afobe seems to be surplus to requirements in Michael O'Neill's team and he has been released for his third loan spell.

The move marks a return to Millwall for the DR Congo striker who previously played five Championship games for the Lions in the 2012-13.

"I'm delighted. The main thing was to try and get things done as soon as possible, so I could have a good pre-season, get to know the lads and staff, and be ready to start in August,” Afobe told the club’s website.

"It's about building a bond with everyone as soon as possible. I've followed the club for the last few years and I know they've got some good lads and a good changing room - I want to be a part of it."

The temporary move reunites the former Arsenal youngster with his former Stoke City boss Gary Rowett at the Den and he disclosed how he was convinced to make the switch to South East London.

"Gary brought me in to Stoke City and was really good for me,” he continued. “I enjoyed working with him on the training field and on matchdays, and when he told me about the project he has at Millwall and how he thought I could fit into the team and the squad, it was a no-brainer for me and my family. I'm raring to go."

Millwall finished the 2020-21 Championship season in the 11th spot and Rowett is excited about the quality Afobe will add to his attacking options.

"Benik comes in and adds a recognised striker with Championship quality and experience that we were after to give us another option in those forward areas,” the manager said.

"I believe it's good timing for Benik and that we are a good option for him in terms of where he needs to be and what he wants to do next season. I'm excited for all of the players to come in."