AFF Suzuki Cup: Fixtures, results, tables and top scorers

Ooi Kin Fai
Goal

The complete fixture, result, table and top scorer guide to the biggest football competition in Southeast Asia, the 2020 AFF Suzuki Cup

The much awaited AFF Suzuki Cup is here once again with the best teams in Southeast Asia battling it out for the honour of being the top team in the region. 

Vietnam as the reigning champions from the 2018 edition will be one of the favourites again with Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines and Singapore all looking to dethrone the two-time champions.

Initially scheduled to be held in 2020, the tournament was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and will see a new format this time around with a centralised location being chosen to house all 26 matches that will be played in the competition, with Singapore being the host country.

Ten teams have been split over two groups, with the top two sides in each group advancing to the semi-final stage. 

The tournament promises to be an exciting one, with Group A looking particularly tasty while it will be rivalries renewed for Vietnam, Malaysia and Indonesia in Group B, having already been played in the same group during the second round of the joint 2022 World Cup/2023 Asian Cup qualification.

Suzuki Cup Group A table

PositionTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Thailand00000000
2Myanmar00000000
3Philippines00000000
4Singapore00000000
5Timor Leste00000000

Suzuki Cup Group A fixtures and results

DateTime*FixtureResult
5 Dec 20215:30 pmSingapore vs Myanmar 
5 Dec 20218:00 pmTimor Leste vs Thailand 
8 Dec 20215:30 pmMyanmar vs Timor Leste 
8 Dec 20218:00 pmPhilippines vs Singapore 
11 Dec 20215:30 pmTimor Leste vs Philippines 
11 Dec 20218:00 pmThailand vs Myanmar 
14 Dec 20215:30 pmPhilippines vs Thailand 
14 Dec 20218:00 pmSingapore vs Timor Leste 
18 Dec 20215:30 pmThailand vs Singapore 
18 Dec 20218:00 pmMyanmar vs Philippines 

*Exact kick-off times TBC

Suzuki Cup Group B table

PositionTeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Vietnam00000000
2Malaysia00000000
3Indonesia00000000
4Cambodia00000000
5Laos00000000

Suzuki Cup Group B fixtures and results

DateTime*FixtureResult
6 Dec 20215:30 pmCambodia vs Malaysia 
6 Dec 20218:00 pmLaos vs Vietnam 
9 Dec 20215:30 pmMalaysia vs Laos 
9 Dec 20218:00 pmIndonesia vs Cambodia 
12 Dec 20215:30 pmLaos vs Indonesia 
12 Dec 20218:00 pmVietnam vs Malaysia 
15 Dec 20215:30 pmIndonesia vs Vietnam 
15 Dec 20218:00 pmCambodia vs Laos 
19 Dec 20215:30 pmVietnam vs Cambodia 
19 Dec 20218:00 pmMalaysia vs Indonesia 

*Exact kick-off times TBC

Suzuki Cup top scorer

It's a magnificent list of the biggest names in the region when it comes to the players who have won the Golden Boot in previous editions from Bambang Pamungkas in 2002 to Noh Alam Shah in 2007 to Safee Sali in 2010.

The battle in Singapore this year end will see the best of the current crop in Nguyen Tien Linh, Suphanat Mueanta, Ikhsan Fandi and Safawi Rasid vying to score the most.

PositionPlayerCountryGoals
1.---
2.---
3.---
4.---
5.---

How to watch the Suzuki Cup

CountryBroadcaster
MalaysiaAstro
SingaporeTBC
IndonesiaRCTI Indonesia, Champions TV, Vidio
ThailandBBTV Channel 7HD
Vietnam/Laos/Cambodia/MyanmarNext Media
BruneiRadio Television Brunei
Republic of KoreaSBS

Suzuki Cup stadiums

National Stadium Singapore

The National Stadium with 55,000 seating capacity will be the primary stadium that is likely to host the Group A matches, having first been featured in the Suzuki Cup back in 2014 which was coincidentally the last time Singapore was chosen as the host country for one group in a previous iteration of the competition format.

Bishan Stadium

Likely to be the venue for Group B matches, this 6,200-odd seater Bishan Stadium is located centrally in Singapore having previously been used during the 2015 Southeast Asian Games as well as being the training ground for the likes of Juventus and Atletico Madrid for the International Champions Cup.

