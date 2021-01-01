Afcon Qualifiers: Togo announce squad to play Comoros and Kenya

The Sparrowhawks are just on one point after four Group J matches

Togo have named their squad for the forthcoming Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Comoros and Kenya respectively.

Coach Claude Le Roy has included 13 local-based players in the team with the rest of the squad being made up of foreign-based players.

The local-based players formed the team that took part in the African Nations Championship where the Sparrowhawks were eliminated in the group stage after managing just three points which came from the 2-1 win over Uganda. They had fallen to eventual winners Morocco and Rwanda in Group C.

Eyes will be on the 16-year-old Joshua Doke who turns out for SC Wafa of Ghana as well as the 18-year-old Sama Abdoul-Halimou who is making his debut.

On the road to Cameroon, Togo started their campaign with a 1-0 home loss to Comoros before playing to a 1-1 draw with Kenya in their second Group G outing.

The Sparrowhawks fell 1-0 away to Egypt before falling 3-1 at home against the same opponent.

Togo will be away to Comoros on March 25 before hosting Harambee Stars four days later.

In the group, the Pharaohs are top with eight points alongside Comoros who are second with the same number of points but with an inferior goal difference.

Harambee Stars are third with three points while Togo are bottom of the table with a point.

While the East African outfit will play Togo away in Lome in their final group game, the Pharaohs will be at home against Comoros. The top two teams will play in the finals in Cameroon.

Goalkeepers: Adry Kossi Agbéko (Dyto, Togo), Gbenyo Komlan (Gbohloe-Su, Togo), Djehani Nguessan (ASC Hayableh, Djibouti).

Defenders: Agbozo Klousseh (Eibja, Tunisia), Ama Tchoutchou Kangnivi (FC Nouadhibou, Mauritania), Atte Youssifou (SC Wafa, Ghana), Djene Dakonam (Getafe, Spain), Moussa Bilal (Togo Port, Togo), Lawson Steve (Livingstone, Scotland), Sama Adboul-Halimou (Asko, Togo), Toudji Messan (Gomido).

Midfielders: Adjahli Moise (San Pedro, Ivory Coast), Akoro Bilali (AS OTR, Togo), Amekoudji Dodzi (Dyoto, Togo), Baby Ihlas, (Hoffenheim, Germany), Finally Henrytse (FC Lahti, Finland), Gnama Akate (Asko, Togo), Tchakei Marouf (Asko, Togo).

Forwards: Agoro Ashraf (ASCK, Togo), Ouro-Agoro Ismail (ASCK, Togo), Doke Joshua (SC Wafa, Ghana), Mlapa Peniel (Al-Ittihad Kalba SC, UAE), Nane Yendoutie Richard (ASCK, Togo), Tchatakora Abdoul-Samiou (ASCK,Togo).