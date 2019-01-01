Afcon: Mbokani dropped as Youssouf Mulumbu and Yannick Bolasie lead DR Congo’s 32-man squad

The Leopards are set to commence their preparation for Afcon with the country’s top scorer Mbokani left out

Coach Florent Ibenge has invited 32 players to DR Congo’s provisional squad for the 2019 .

A notable omission from the selection was Antwerp striker and the country’s all-time top scorer Dieumerci Mbokani, who was dropped from the seven-man attacking force.

In March, Mbokani was forced to withdraw from the ’ crucial final Afcon qualifying game against Liberia due to injury, and was subsequently replaced by 's Godmerci Ndongala.

midfielder Youssouf Mulumbu has been invited to lead the two-time African champions as they search for their first continental title since 1974, alongside Beijing Guoan forward Cedric Bakambu and loanee Yannick Bolasie.

DR Congo have been placed in Group A of the continental competition against hosts , and Zimbabwe.

They will open their training camp in Madrid on June 2 with scheduled friendly games against Burkina Faso and , on June 9 and 15, respectively.

Full squad list.

Goalkeepers: Auguy Kalambayi, Parfait Mandanda, Anthony Mossi, Ley Matampi.

Article continues below

Defenders: Botuli Bompunga, Djuma Shabani, Djos Issama, Christian Luyindama, Arthur Masuaku, Wilfred Moke, Glody Ngonda, Fabrice Nsakala, Marcel Tisserand, Bobo Ungenda, Merveille Bokadi.

Midfielders: Chadrac Akolo, Jacques Maghoma, Gianneli Imbula, Chancel Mbemba, Paul-Jose Mpoku, Tresor Mputu, Youssouf Mulumbu, Nelson Omba Munganga, Fabrice Ngoma, Aaron Tshibola.

Forwards: Britt Assombalonga, Cedric Bakambu, Yannick Bolasie, Jonathan Bolingi, Meschak Elia, Kabongo Kasongo, Jackson Muleka.