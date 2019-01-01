Afcon: Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne blasts organisers for lack of internet at team hotel

Harambee Stars will face Algeria's Desert Warriors in their Group C opener at the June 30 Stadium on Sunday

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne has decried the poor state of affairs at the hotel where they are staying ahead of the finals, which kicks off on Friday.

The Kenyan side arrived in on Wednesday after a three-week training camp in , and the team’s coach did not mince his words after they were booked into the Rose Plaza Hotel.

Migne in particular took issue with the unavailability of Wifi internet and a Sports Channel for his players, as they prepare to face in their Group C opener on Sunday.

“The main problem was in accommodation because when we visited the hotel at this time WIFI internet and Sports Channel was there and now we have nothing,” Migne told reporters after the team’s first training session in on Wednesday.

“And when you have the players with only one training session per day they need a Sports Channel to follow the tournament, English Channel and of course with the new generation, if you don’t have Wifi, the days are very long but I don’t like to waste time, I think you know that with me.”

On a positive note, Migne confirmed that all the players in camp were fit and ready to take on the Desert Warriors on Sunday.

“Everyone here is now fit and we are not having issues with injuries. We are now focused to turn our training sessions in France into results,” Migne continued.

“The players have shown me that they have the anger to fight and get the results that we want and we will keep on fighting until the end. Maybe, it is our time, who knows, we will take it a game at a time.”

The Stars are in Group C at the Afconfinals, together with , Algeria and .