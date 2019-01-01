Afcon: Erasmus, Motshwari and Makaringe miss out as Stuart Baxter finalises the Bafana Bafana squad

After the national team's training camp, the Bafana Bafana coach has finally decided who's not going to Egypt

With just a few weeks to go before the 2019 (Afcon), head coach Stuart Baxter has finalised his squad that will head to the continental showpiece.

The British-born tactician recently called up a preliminary squad for a training camp held in Johannesburg.

However, Baxter was left with much to think about after the withdrawals of the likes of Keagan Dolly and Rivaldo Coetzee.

Also, the foreign-based pair of Nikola Tavares and Joel Untersee were ruled out of contention after they were unable to attain the correct paperwork and did not attend the training camp.

Nonetheless, Baxter needed to narrow his options down even further with only 23 players making his final squad.

This left bound midfielder Fortune Makaringe, Kermit Erasmus and Ben Motshwari the unlucky players who miss out on an opportunity to showcase their talents on the continental stage.

With Erasmus having missed out, the Bafana Bafana mentor has shown faith in the attacking quartet of Percy Tau, Lebo Mothiba, Sibusiso Vilakazi and Lars Veldwijk.

Meanwhile, the 2019 Afcon will be a first for several Bafana players chosen, including the likes of Kamohelo Mokotjo, Daniel Cardoso and Percy Tau.

Bafana are now expected to depart South Africa on Monday where they will camp in Dubai before heading off to for the Afcon.

In the lead up to the tournament, Bafana will also take on on June 15 as they use the fixture to prepare themselves mentally and physically for the event.

The Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Darren Keet, Ronwen Williams, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders: Daniel Cardoso, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Innocent Maela, S'fiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thamsanqa Mkhize

Midfielders: Bongani Zungu, Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Tiyani Mabunda, Thulani Serero, Thembinkosi Lorch, Themba Zwane, Hlompho Kekana

Forwards: Lebo Mothiba, Percy Tau, Lars Veldwijk, Lebohang Maboe, Sibusiso Vilakazi

South Africa have been drawn into Group D at the Africa Cup of Nations, which kicks off on June 21 in .

Bafana will begin their Afcon campaign against in Cairo, before meeting Namibia and as they look to reach the knockout stages