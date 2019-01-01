Afcon 2021 Qualifiers: Uganda's hungry for success like Messi and Ronaldo – Onyango

The Northern Irish coach urges fans to fill Namboole Stadium as he takes charge of the Cranes team for the first time at home

Ugandan coach Johnny McKinstry has challenged his players to rise for the occasion and get their first win in the qualifiers.

The Cranes fought for a precious away point during their Group B opener after forcing a goalless draw against Burkina Faso in the qualifier staged at Stade Du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on Wednesday night.

Ahead of their second match against Malawi in Kampala on Sunday, the Northern Irish coach has stressed the importance of his side getting their first win in the campaign.

“We shall do what is required to get the points we need. Playing away against Burkina Faso will completely be different from the home game against Malawi,” McKinstry told reporters in Kampala on Saturday.

“We want hungry players. Players who will fight for the shirt. It will be a difficult challenge against Malawi. It will be a tough encounter but we are ready for the best game.

“I have been looking forward to my first game in . I expect an electric stadium. There is pressure to perform and we like it. We look forward to the game.

"We expect full backing from the fans. Alexis [Bbakka] and Abdul [Lumala] are great players and it is the reason that made the squad will be missed but Uganda Cranes has a wide pool of talented and hungry for success.”

On his part, team captain and goalkeeper Denis Onyango revealed they are hungry to make Ugandans proud against the Flames.

“Uganda players are hungry for success and to perform. Even Messi and Ronaldo who are the best players are still hungry for more,” Onyango told reporters.

“Even us, the Cranes players are still yearning for more glory. We managed to get a point away from Burkina Faso. The focus is now against Malawi. We played against them and it was a goalless draw.

"It is a different game now. We have the firepower now. We need to win our home games. We need more, we are more hungry."