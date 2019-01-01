Afcon 2021 qualifiers: Ghana open camp for South Africa clash with 13 players

The Black Stars have started preparations for their upcoming double-header of matches

Thirteen players turned up as the Black Stars trained for the first time on Monday ahead of upcoming 2021 qualifiers against and Sao Tome and Principe.

The contingent - comprised of eight outfield players and all three invited goalkeepers, including 's Richard Ofori, -based Razak Abalora and home-based Felix Annan -were present for the session at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Captain Andre Ayew, who scored for on Saturday, leads the outfield contingent which also featured forward Jordan Ayew, centre-back Kasim Nuhu Adams, -based Emmanuel Boateng, Gaziantep attacker Patrick Twumasi and winger Samuel Owusu.

Debutants Toric Jibril of Congolese side , 's Mohammed Fatawu, Shafiu Mumuni of and Red Bull Salzburg left-back Gideon Mensah, who received a late call-up, were also present.

The remaining players of the invited 23-man squad - including 's Thomas Partey and Deportivo ' Mubarak Wakaso - were expected in camp on Monday night ahead of Tuesday's departure for Cape Coast, where they host South Africa in their Group C opener on Thursday.

The Black Stars have an away trip to Sao Tome on Monday for their second game.

Without matches during the last two international breaks, are assembling for the first time since their disappointing showing at the Africa Cup of Nations in in June/July.