Afcon 2019: Why Lumala is important to Uganda – Desabre

The Cranes will seal their place in the next phase of the Afcon if they beat the Warriors on Wednesday in Cairo

Cranes head coach Sebastien Desabre has revealed the reason behind him fielding youngster Abdu Lumala at the (Afcon).

The 21-year-old performed well in the 2-0 win against DR Congo in the opening match of Group A but was substituted with 10 minutes left to the final whistle. Desabre says Lumala brings a different approach to the game and helps the team attack effectively.

“He adds some vivacity and it is important that when we have the ball we have the possibility to go very fast in offensive parts," he told The Monitor.

“It is normal for professional players to play only one good game. To play two or three big games at the same level is very difficult, so we will see if he has that level.

“He worked so hard and that’s why he got so tired. But I am happy for him because it is not as easy as it was his first time.”

The Cranes will be the first team to progress to the knock-out phase on Wednesday if they manage to beat Zimbabwe who are desperate for a win.