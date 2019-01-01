Afcon 2019: We want to make history against Ivory Coast – Mali manager Magassouba

The Eagles have never defeated the Elephants in the Nations Cup, but Magassouba believes his side can change the narrative this time around

Mali manager Mohamed Magassouba believes his squad will end a wretched run of results against at the .

The sides clash in the Round of 16 tie at the New Suez Stadium on Monday evening for a place in the quarter-finals up for grabs.

In four previous meetings at the finals, the Eagles have never had the better of the Elephants – with three defeats and one draw – but Magassouba has faith in his players to reverse the trend.

“We want to make history, and in order to do that, we need humility and self-sacrifice,” Magassouba said at the pre-match press conference.

“What happened in the past doesn’t matter. What matters is the next game.

“We want people in Mali happy [by progressing to the next round].”

Mali are aspiring to make the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since 2013 when they eventually finished third. Their best ever finish was in 1972 when they ended second.

The winner of Monday’s encounter in Suez will face in the quarter-finals.