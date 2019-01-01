Women's World Cup
Africa Cup of Nations

Afcon 2019: 'We don't need calculators, no permutation this year' - Nigerians celebrate Round of 16 berth

The Super Eagles sealed their second win in Egypt on Wednesday to confirm their progress to their last-16 stage of the Africa Cup of Nations

Kenneth Omeruo's header earned Nigeria a 1-0 win over Guinea in their second Group B fixture, which secured their spot in the knockout round of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

After a goalless first half, the Chelsea loanee powered Moses Simon's corner-kick into the back of the net with his header in the 73rd minute, to extend the Super Eagles' tally at the summit of their group table to six points after two games.

The triumph at the Alexandria Stadium also confirmed Nigeria's progress to the Round of 16, and football enthusiasts across the country are pleased by the ease at which the Super Eagles advanced to the next stage.

