Afcon 2019: We are ready to challenge Nigeria – Algeria’s Mehdi Abeid

The Desert Foxes will slug it out with the Super Eagles for a chance to reach the final of the continental tournament

midfielder Mehdi Abeid is convinced his side is ready to challenge when they meet in the semi-final of the 2019 on Sunday.

The Desert Foxes saw off two-time African champions Cote d’Ivoire in the quarter-final of the biennial tournament to book a date with the Super Eagles.

Although the French-born Algerian admitted the wealth of talent in Gernot Rohr’s squad make them a superb team, he is confident the Desert Foxes can put smiles on the faces of their fans at the Cairo International Stadium.

“Nigeria are a great team with many talented players but we are ready to challenge them,” Abeid said in a pre-match press conference.

“We will do our best to make our people happy. I was born in but I am 100% Algerian.”

After failing to progress past the group stage of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, Belmadi has since improved the Desert Foxes and Abeid has lauded the impact of the 43-year-old coach.

"Belmadi has transformed the team on every point. He pushes us to surpass ourselves,” he continued.

“We want to return the favour. He makes us work a lot and has made us progress on all points even on our lifestyle."

Algeria have won the African title once, in 1980, and will be making their first appearance in the semi-final of the tournament since 2010.