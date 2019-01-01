Afcon 2019: Victor Wanyama to treat Kenya squad after Tanzania comeback

Harambee Stars came from behind to beat Tanzania 3-2 in their second match and will now face Senegal in a Group C decider

Kenyan coach Sebastien Migne has revealed captain Victor Wanyama will treat the team to a luncheon on Friday.

The French coach confirmed the news hours after Harambee Stars staged a comeback to beat rivals 3-2 in a Group C derby of the finals on Thursday night.

The win revived ’s hopes of making it to the last 16 of the competition for the first time in their history and will now face a wounded Senegalese side, who lost by a solitary goal to , in their second group match.

But before facing off with the Lions of Teranga, coach Migne has confirmed the players will have a day out on Friday at the invitation of Wanyama, who turns out for English Premier League side Hotspur.

“Tomorrow (Friday), my captain Victor Wanyama will invite all of my team to a good restaurant in Cairo,” Migne told Goal in an interview.

“It’s important to enjoy the location, the place, the tournament, we are proud to be here, and we need to be here in a different place.

“Three weeks can be a long time for only men together in a hotel, so tomorrow [Friday] we will take pleasure during a few moments, at the invitation of my captain. Then it will be time to think about .”

In an earlier interview, Migne told Goal that Kenya will not be under any pressure when they face Senegal in the deciding fixture.

“Let me take pleasure in the victory [against Tanzania]. I didn’t see a lot of weakness for the Senegalese team, and even if I did see a small one, I wouldn’t tell you.”

“We have no pressure, it’s only pleasure, to be there, to play against number one in Africa, and to start the game in a good position.

“It will be at least a good experience for my players. We will learn, after you never know, when we played against in the qualifiers, it was the same, no one was able to bet on Kenya for the victory, it will be the same [against Senegal].

“No one will bet on my team, and if I lose it’s not so important. It’s to be there, to play for 95 minutes, because it’s important to be there at the end - even with three points.”