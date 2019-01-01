Afcon 2019: The number of goals Nigeria scored against Burundi doesn't matter - Musa

The forward says the clash with the National Elephants is one the Super Eagles have already got circled in their diaries

Ahmed Musa says his side already has their eyes set on an (Afcon) date with Guinea, billing the forthcoming clash as a 'must win' encounter.

Gernot Rohr’s men kicked off their campaign on a winning note against Burundi, and they can clinch their Round of 16 spot with another victory against Guinea.

For Paul Put’s National Elephants, this is a key clash given they made a stuttering start versus debutants Madagascar in their opening game.

Musa, a second-half replacement for captain John Obi Mikel in the clash against the Swallows claims the Super Eagles must not fail to soar against the 1976 Afcon runners-up.

“We have a win already and all our attention will be on the next game and we have to be at our best,” Musa told Goal.

“Against Burundi, we were able to pick a lesson or two and they will be useful against Guinea.

“There are no easy teams in Africa but we hope to get a positive result to see us through to the next round of the championship.”

Odion Ighalo’s strike was all the three-time African champions needed to see off Burundi – and the 26-year-old also gave his own post-mortem of the tough clash.

“I must confess that Burundi are a good side and they gave us a very good fight,” Musa continued.

Article continues below

“Many expected us to score a lot of goals against them but the victory was more important for us.

“After 90 minutes we were able to get maximum points, so the number of goals we scored don’t really matter.

“For Burundi, they are a very tough side, they played very well and I hope to see them qualify because they are good.”