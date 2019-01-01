Afcon 2019: Morocco coach Herve Renard calls for togetherness ahead of Namibia clash

The retired defender guided the Atlas Lions to the 2018 Fifa World Cup finals and he is now targeting the Afcon title

head coach Herve Renard remains coy on his future ahead of his side's maiden match at the 2019 finals in .

The Atlas Lions will begin their group stage campaign against Namibia's Brave Warriors at the Al Salam Stadium in the Egyptian city of Cairo on Sunday.

Renard, who is one of the most accomplished coaches on the African continent, tried to end speculation about him leaving Morocco for another national team.

“I’ve experienced some great things with Morocco and it’s not over,” Renard told the media.

The French tactician remains the only coach to win the Afcon title with two different countries since the inception of the tournament in 1957.

Renard, who has been in charge of Morocco since 2016, guided an unfancied Zambia side to its maiden Afcon title in 2012.

The 50-year-old trainer then led to their second Afcon title three years later.

Renard made it clear that he is only focused on this year's competition as he looks to guide the Atlas Lions to their second Afcon title.

“I know that a lot is expected of me, a lot of us. We’re staying focused on the competition and then afterwards," he continued.

"I have nothing else to say during the tournament. I hope we’ll be together for as long as possible."

After meeting Namibia in their Group D opener, Morocco will play Ivory Coast and as they look to reach the knockout stages.