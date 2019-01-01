Afcon 2019: I played in an 'uncomfortable' position against Cameroon - Kwadwo Asamoah

The 30-year-old reflects on Saturday's fixture with the Indomitable Lions at the biennial continental championship

deputy captain Kwadwo Asamoah has shed light on his nondescript performance in Saturday's clash with at the ongoing (Afcon) in , stating he was played out of position.

The Milan utility man was among the most heavily criticised players as the Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw by the Indomitable Lions at the Ismailia Stadium.

It was his first game at the tournament following his bench role in a 2-2 stalemate with Benin in the group opener.

“It wasn’t the best game for me because I know what I can do when I play my normal position," Asamoah, who had his breakthrough as a central midfielder but has recently been deployed on the left side of defence at club level, told reporters after the match.

"I had difficulties in terms of positions but defensively it wasn’t a problem for me.

“I was playing as a left-sided midfielder which I’m not very comfortable with.

"But I’m so happy with the result and I tried to do my best for the team."

Ghana sit third in Group F heading into their final match against Guinea-Bissau who also played to a goalless draw against Benin on Saturday.

A win will effectively guarantee the Stars a place in the Round of 16 while a draw will only secure a knockout stage slot depending on the outcome of the other game between Cameroon and Benin.

A defeat will condemn Appiah's men to an early exit for the first time since 2006.

