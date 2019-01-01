Afcon 2019: Khune, Dolly and South African football react as Bafana Bafana shock Pharaohs

The South African national team produced arguably the biggest upset of the tournament so far. We take a look at the best reactions from Twitter

Bafana Bafana beat hosts 1-0 at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night.

Similar to the upset of , a third-placed team has knocked out a team with a 100% record from the Group Stage.

Unlike the Group Stage, where didn't have a shot on target against their two fancied opposition, Morocco and , in this Round of 16 fixture the visitors displayed their cutting edge.

South Africa frustrated the Pharaohs all night until the hosts offered enough space for the visitors to counter-attack. Bafana fans had begged coach Stuart Baxter to play Thembinkosi Lorch all tournament and he repaid the faithful with the winning goal in the 85th minute.

We bring you a number of Tweets from the who's who of South African football, such as injured Bafana players Keagan Dolly and Itumeleng Khune. There are also stars, the South African media and soccer agents chipping in with their views on this giant upset.

There are also videos from journalists at the stadium, showcasing the mood and atmosphere in the stands.

We finally include comments from fans who were impressed with how Bafana defender Sifiso Sandile handled star Mohamed Salah.

I’m so proud of you @BafanaBafana with all the pressure on you guys, I’ve never ever doubted the talent and passion you guys have to represent our nation, thank you🙏🏽🇿🇦 — Keagan dolly (@dolly_keagan07) July 6, 2019

Interviewer looks bleak AF 😂 https://t.co/Zief0HWV7s — Chad Klate (@CKlatey) July 6, 2019

Thembinkosi "Nyoso" Lorch



This what the nation has been calling for, the "Footballer of the Season" has delivered from Egypt.#BafanaBafana#AFCON2019



🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/fkkSK7q1n4 — Thandi Merafe (@thandi_399) July 6, 2019

R520k each for Bafana for reaching quarterfinals of #Afcon2019 — Mazola J. Molefe (@superjourno) July 6, 2019

Reason Bafana Bafana were looking at the goal nets v Egypt is Baxter realised u can't play for a draw. Pharaohs as usual lost the ball a lot & not strong as a team, Salah's energy levels not high understandably. Surprisingly were there for the taking. Awful 2nd half for the hosts — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 6, 2019

LORCH!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

SA I’m the lead..



An upset is looming...!!!

👏👏🔥💃🏻💃🏻🤣🔥🔥💃🏻 — Amanda toki Dlamini (@Amanda_Dlamini9) July 6, 2019

I seriously don't mind the result if we play this way, so exciting to see what our players are capable of when given the belief... — Mike Makaab (@MikeMakaab) July 6, 2019

South African twitter deleting their last 5 tweets making fun of their own national teams... — Michael Morton (@MMORTON6) July 6, 2019

These boys ( @BafanaBafana ) played with pure heart & showed what their Country means to them even when most counted them out of the #AFCON2019 competition. What a performance boys. So so proud 👏🇿🇦👏🇿🇦👏 https://t.co/bDbHRoZEgt — Janine Van Wyk (@Janinevanwyk5) July 6, 2019

Where are those journalist now??? — Lennox Bacela (@lennoxbacela) July 6, 2019

It’s sad to see no @BafanaBafana representatives in the suites but other countries are able to make their legends presents at their games ,why is that ?🤷🏽‍♂️ — IIKHUNE3216 (@IIKHUNE_32_16) July 6, 2019

Who won today against the hosts? Is it Bafana Bafana or Mabena Mabena? South Africans let's learn to believe and support our national teams #AFCON2019 #ProudlySA ⚽️🇿🇦 @Amanda_Dlamini9 — Jabulane G Mathebula (@Jabu_86666) July 6, 2019

You got to also give massive credit to Bafana Bafana players for beating Pharaohs in their own ground at Afcon. Hopefully, Baxter also learnt to start Lorch. Percy Tau's the best SA player I've seen in over a decade & u can't ask him to watch the game. Got to free the attackers — Ignat Football (@IgnatFootball) July 6, 2019

We have more fans than supporters as South Africans. — Molemo Mekoa (@Mantistew) July 6, 2019

Absolute top performance by @BafanaBafana . So good to watch and well deserved. #belive — Bradley Grobler (@Bradley_Grobler) July 6, 2019

Mohamed salah who? We have our own zidane 🔥🔥🔥 Lorch pic.twitter.com/PtqFUxxSaP — Egyptians catching hands 🇿🇦 (@LutendoKhoromm2) July 6, 2019

Mohammed salah's worse nightmare

sfiso hlanti ❤️❤️❤️⚽⚽⚽✊✊✊💪💪💪💪✊💪✊

And thembinkosi lorch ⚽⚽💪💪💪💪💪✊✊✊ pic.twitter.com/rhJfabwuOs — Hustle (@vincent_nsa) July 6, 2019

The Man who destroyed Salah dream in 90 minutes pic.twitter.com/YxWMx0hXru — ExtensionTwitt (@ExtensionTwitt) July 6, 2019

😂 Small agenda we dey push against Messi and y'all started your borla "Salah for Balón D'or" BS pic.twitter.com/iKdco2WjEs — bOtOs wOrchA (@KwekuCyber) July 6, 2019

Hlanti Appreciation post for putting Salah in mortuary. Dankie Bafana Bafana #EGYRSA — Siphesonke Gophe (@Sincoko_Essay) July 6, 2019

Salah and Trent starting a support group for footballers who have to carry their national team pic.twitter.com/BALezNjILl — 6x 🏆 Kaitlyn (@agletm) July 6, 2019

Hlanti well played🔥🔥🔥Salah was shut down pic.twitter.com/SsmVU7sfl5 — E V A N S 👑 (@evans_tiro) July 6, 2019