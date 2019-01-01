Afcon 2019: Injury reportedly rules Bafana Bafana midfielder Furman out of Namibia showdown

Bafana Bafana have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash against Namibia on Friday

The national team must beat Namibia in their 2019 (Afcon) encounter on Friday.

Bafana Bafana are still reeling from their Group D opening day disappointment where they lost 1-0 to .

The result meant that the Elephants moved level with on three points. Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter's task will get a lot more difficult with Dean Furman set to sit out the match.

According to reports, the SuperSport United midfielder is currently nursing a knee injury which will keep him out of the crunch tie set for Cairo’s Al-Salam Stadium.

Furman played 90 minutes in the heart of the park alongside Kamohelo Mokotjo where he put on a workmanlike performance against Ivory Coast.

However, Baxter is certainly not short on options as the 65-year-old mentor has a pool of talented midfielders to choose from which includes -based playmaker Bongani Zungu and captain Hlompho Kekana. It now remains to be seen what Baxter’s preferred starting XI will be against Namibia.

Bafana failed to register a single shot on target against the Ivorians and much more will be expected of the side as they come up against their Southern African neighbours, who will also be fighting for their lives after losing to Morocco in their opener.