Afcon 2019: Guinea coach Put gives reason for dropping Sory Kaba

The 24-year-old was an unused substitute as the Syli Nationale bowed out of the continental tournament in Egypt

Midtylland's new-signing Sory Kaba was dropped to the bench against due to fatigue, Guinea coach Paul Put has revealed.

Kaba had been a regular fixture for Guinea's team at the 2019 (Afcon), starting all their group games with a goal to his credit [against Madagascar].

On Sunday, the forward was dropped to the bench and was an unused substitute as the Syli Nationale suffered a 3-0 defeat against Algeria in their Round of 16 fixture.

After the defeat which resulted in their elimination from the competition, Put gave an explanation for his attacking decision.

"Kaba didn’t play a lot of games with , he played only three games, so I thought he was a bit tired in the last game," Put told Goal.

"So we have other players also, so we were trying to get one [other] player fit as a striker. So that was the reason."

Last Friday, Kaba agreed a permanent switch to Danish outfit Midtylland from French Ligue 1 side Dijon.