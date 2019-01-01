Afcon 2019: Guinea a 'banana peel' for Nigeria - Henry Nwosu

The former Super Eagles midfielder has cautioned the Nigerian team over the dangers of facing the Syli Nationale

Former Green Eagles midfielder Henry Nwosu has warned the Super Eagles against taking the Syli Nationale of Guinea for granted, ahead of their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Group B clash in Alexandria on Wednesday.

Nwosu, who was the youngest member of ’s victorious 1980 Afcon squad, disclosed that the Guineans have often proved to be difficult opponents for Nigeria.

He noted that irrespective of Guinea's 2-2 draw result against Madagascar last Saturday, the Syli Nationale must be taken seriously throughout the duration of the midweek fixture.

Nigeria failed to beat Guinea in the last two matches - losing 1-0 in October 2010 while drawing 2-2 12 months later - results which denied Nigeria a 2012 Afcon berth.

“I want the Eagles to beware of the Guineans because they have always proved to be banana peels for us in the previous matches we have played against them,” Nwosu told Goal.

“Matches against them have always been tough and even though they drew against Madagascar in the first game, I want to state that they must be taken seriously on Wednesday if they do not want to be shocked.

"We always suffered a lot in those days against them and I want the Eagles to beware of them.

“I want to appeal to the Eagles to take the game to the Guineans and try to unsettle them right from the start of the game.

“They must not adopt the casual manner in which they played against Burundi on Saturday in the first half. They must come to the party right from the start and ensure that they play their best game.

“It is important that we qualify for the second round as early as possible to ensure that we rest some of the players in the third game with Madagascar.

Article continues below

"It is not all the time that we must keep on punching our calculators before knowing if we are through or not.”

The Super Eagles are leading Group B with three points after Odion Ighalo’s 77th-minute strike earned them a 1-0 win over Burundi on Saturday.