Afcon 2019: We still have Nigeria to think about - Madagascar coach Dupuis

The Barea won their first ever game in Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) history and also kept their first clean sheet in the competition

Madagascar coach Nicolas Dupuis is overjoyed after his team recorded their maiden Afcon win on Thursday.

The island nation defeated Burundi 1-0, courtesy of a fantastic 76th-minute free-kick from Marco Ilaimaharita in their second Group B game.

The victory at the Alexandria Stadium comes a day after Madagascar celebrated their 59th Independence Day.

After seeing off the ‘tough’ challenge from Burundi, Dupuis said he is pleased with the team's hard-fought victory as they edge closer to securing a spot in the last-16 round.

“I am so happy because of this victory. It was our first in the history of the Afcon and we worked hard for it," Dupuis said after the game.

"It was not an easy match because Burundi gave us a tough time especially in the second half.

“But we can be proud of our efforts, we can be proud of what we achieved but the work is not yet over. We still have to think about.”

Madagascar are second in Group B with four points after two matches, two points behind leaders Nigeria.

They face the Super Eagles for their final group fixture in Alexandria on Saturday.