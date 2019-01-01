Afcon 2019: Choosing between Bafana keepers Keet and Williams a tough call - Arendse

The former Fulham shot-stopper has defended the selection of Bvuma, who was surprisingly included in Bafana's final 23-man squad

goalkeeper coach Andre Arendse has revealed how difficult it has been to choose between Darren Keet and Ronwen Williams in the Bafana Bafana goal.

The Bafana technical team has rotated the two experienced keepers at the 2019 finals in so far.

SuperSport United vice-captain Williams has featured in three games, but he was dropped to the bench ahead of the team's clash with Namiebia, and he was replaced by keeper Keet.

Legendary Bafana stopper Arendse has since commented on the two goal-minders' performances so far, saying it poses serious selection headache.

“I’m not one who is quick at changing the goalkeeper all the time. Goalkeeping is a very settled position,” Arendse told City Press.

“Now Ronwen and Darren have proved me wrong in that perspective, in the way they have responded to grabbing team selection for match days.

“It has been so close between the two – it has literally come down to opposition analysis. So selection has been based a lot on analysis,” the 1996 Afcon-winning keeper continued.

Arendse also shed light on when the rotation policy were first considered, following the injury to regular keeper Itumeleng Khune injured.

“Our opposition analysis indicated that Libya had big guys and they played out on the wings and put crosses in, and we felt Darren was more suited for that – the high ball – and it worked in that particular game,” said Arendse.

Inexperienced keeper Bruce Bvuma, who was surprisingly included in the final 23-man squad, is yet to make an appearance in the tournament.

Article continues below

Arendse has defended the shot-stopper's selection ahead of South Africa's quarter-final clash with on Wednesday.

“A lot of people – I’ve seen it on social media and in the press – have questioned the selection of Bruce," the SuperSport United keeper coach added.

"We must remember that, even if he’s a seasoned goalkeeper, he’s also still learning. The attitude Bruce is bringing to the sessions is phenomenal."