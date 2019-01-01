Afcon 2019: Caf omit Trezeguet in bizarre Group Stage XI

Sadio Mane beat the Egypt forward to the team, which features four Egyptians, including Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have beaten Mahmoud ‘Trezeguet’ Hassan to a place in Caf’s team of the so far.

Trezeguet produced some notable performances during the Group Stage - scoring a goal and supplying an assist – as the Pharaohs defeated Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo and to finish top of Group A.

Be that as it may, his admirable showings weren’t enough to put him in the African governing body’s best XI.

The Kasimpasa attacker was left out of the side in favour of teammate Salah and ’s Mane, who have scored two goals apiece, with ’s Jordan Ayew [also with a couple of goals] completing the forward line.

The group stages witnessed some stellar performances🔥🔥



Take a look at the best XI we couldn't ignore😍🤷‍♂️#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/F0zKi5HLYK — CAF (@CAF_Online) July 3, 2019

Salah isn’t the only Egyptian who made it into the side, though, with goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy, Ahmed Elmohamady and Ahmed Hegazi all making the cut.

El Shenawy’s heroics throughout the group phase were recognised, with his best performance coming in their final game against the Cranes, wherein he produced a string of fine saves to assist an eventual 2-0 win.

Captain Elmohamady scored two goals from right-back and was part of a defence which didn’t concede a goal – a rearguard which included Hegazi.

The defence is completed by ’s Yaya Banana and Achraf Hakimi, while the three-man midfield consists of pair Riyad Mahrez and Ismael Bennacer as well as Madagascar’s Anicet Abel Andrianantenaina.

The Round of 16 begins on July 5, with hosts to play on July 6 at the Cairo International Stadium.