Afcon 2019: Angola can finish top in Group E - Srdjan Vasiljevic

The Palancas Negras gaffer believes his team can still finish ahead of Mali and Tunisia in the race for a place in the Afcon knockout phase

Angola coach Srdjan Vasiljevic is not only confident his team has a good chance of progressing in the 2019 , but he also feels they can do so in style by finishing as winners of Group E.

Angola are going into Tuesday’s final group game against Mali having played out two successive draws in Afcon thus far.

Coach Vasiljevic’s men opened their campaign in with a 1-1 draw against , which was followed by a lackluster goalless stalemate against Mauritania on Saturday.

These results presently have the Palancas Negras tied with Tunisia in second place in Group E, two points behind leaders Mali.

However, a win over the Eagles on Tuesday will guarantee Angola a place in the knockout rounds of the competition for the first time since 2010, and possibly see them pick up top spot in Group E.

“It's not over yet because we have one more match and if we win that we could finish on top of the group,” coach Vasiljevic told the media in .

Angola are winless in their last seven games at Afcon (D4 L3), their longest drought since January 1996 – January 2006, their first eight encounters in the tournament.

Having failed to end the win drought against Mauritania on Saturday, the Angola coach apologised to the fans for letting them down.

“My players did their best to win but there was a very good team in the face," the coach appealed.

“We are sorry for all the Angolans who were expecting a win. We didn't achieve our objective.”