Afcon 2019: Ahmad Garba eager for consistent Super Eagles against Madagascar

The former national team midfielder has called on Nigeria to ensure they maintain the same intensity when they face the Barea on Sunday

Former Super Eagles star Ahmad Garba has stated it is important for the Nigerian team to maintain their consistency when they face Madagascar in their final Group B game of the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in .

The Eagles have won two consecutive games against Burundi and Guinea which confirmed them as the first country to qualify for the second round but Garba cautioned that it is imperative the team consolidate on their earlier victories against the Barea on Sunday.

He said from the two games he has watched of Madagascar they have shown that they won’t be overawed by the star-studded team the Eagles are likely to present.

“I know that we have already won our first two games against Burundi and Guinea and with that, we are already through to the next round but there is the need for us to top our group and also to end the first round well,” Garba told Goal.

“We need to be cautious against Madagascar because they have shown that they won’t give any team any respect with the results they have posted in their opening two games. Even though this is their first Afcon they are still unbeaten and could top the group if they beat us on Sunday.

“We can’t allow that to happen at all. We need to maintain our consistency and balance and even try to ensure that we play better than we did in our previous two games. We must show that our seeding before the start of Afcon was right. Madagascar tie would present us the opportunity to rehearse how our second round game will look like.”

Garba who was part of the Eagles squad for the 1998 Carlsberg Cup before he was dropped on the eve of the Fifa World Cup hosted in opined that the Nigerian team should not allow any form of distractions to hinder them from gunning for the fourth Afcon title in .

“I heard of some unrest in the camp of the team before the game with Guinea but I am delighted that it has been resolved,” he added.

“I don’t think any form of distractions will be good for the team now as they progress in the competition. The players must know their roles and play it very well while the Football Federation must also be proactive with sorting logistics issues. The Eagles’ focus should be on securing the fourth Afcon title.”