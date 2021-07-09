AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers: In which group has India been drawn? Who are the opponents? All you need to know

All you need to know about India's AFC U23 Asian Cup Qualifiers draw...

The AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers draw took place in Tashkent on Friday. A total 42 teams were drawn into 11 groups with 15 spots available at the AFC U23 Asian Cup 2022 with Uzbekistan having already confirmed their place as hosts.

The main event will be held from June 1-19, 2022, where a total of 16 teams will compete.

Which group India find themselves in?

India have been drawn in Group E of the West Zone. The West Zone comprises six groups in total - five groups of four teams and one group of three teams.

Who are India's opponents in AFC U23 Asian Cup group stage?

India have been drawn alongside UAE, Oman, and the Kyrgyz Republic.

When are the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers?

The Qualifiers are scheduled for October 23 to 31, 2021.

Who are the hosts of the AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers?

Group E will be hosted in UAE.

How can India qualify for the AFC U23 Asian Cup main event?

India can qualify for the finals if they finish as group toppers or if the Blue Tigers can manage to find a spot amongst the best four second-placed teams.

Let us take a look at all the groups:

Group A: Syria, Qatar (H), Yemen, Sri Lanka

Group B: Islamic Republic of Iran, Tajikistan (H), Lebanon, Nepal

Group C: Iraq, Bahrain (H), Afghanistan, Maldives

Group D: Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, Kuwait (H), Uzbekistan

Group E: United Arab Emirates (H), Oman, India, Kyrgyz Republic

Group F: Jordan (H), Palestine, Turkmenistan

Group G: Australia, China PR, Indonesia (H), Brunei Darussalam

Group H: Korea Republic, Singapore (H), Timor-Leste, Philippines

Group I: Vietnam, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei (H)

Group J: Thailand, Malaysia, Laos, Mongolia (H)

Group K: DPR Korea, Japan, Cambodia