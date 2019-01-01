AFC U-16 Championship: AIFF's plan working wonders as Bibiano Fernandes and India continue to impress

India U-16s have stormed into the finals of the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship in style...

U-16's impressive run under head coach Bibiano Fernandes continued as the Blue Colts earned a ticket to the 2020 AFC U-16 Championship on Sunday.

Extending their unbeaten run to 14 games, held Uzbekistan 1-1 to secure the top spot in Group B of the qualification round.

Bibiano's team started their campaign with a 5-0 thumping of Turkmenistan. They followed it up with another 5-0 scoreline, this time against Bahrain, and put themselves in the driving seat for qualification going into the third and final matchday. India only needed a draw to qualify as group toppers and in the end, it was a job well done in Tashkent.

The last time India qualified for the AFC U-16 finals, in 2017, India were second in their group, two points behind Iraq. The team managed to reach the quarterfinals in the tournament in the following year and missed out on FIFA U-17 World Cup qualification by a whisker. Two years later, the current U-16s have not only topped their group but have scored 11 goals and conceded just one. India were better prepared this time around as a result of extensive planning and its execution behind the scenes.

The team's head coach, Bibiano Fernandes has excelled at motivating the youngsters and the squad, as a whole, has responded well on the pitch. Off the field, the head coach, alongside AIFF General Secretary Kushal Das and national team director Abhishek Yadav have ensured that the build-up to the qualifiers is well-thought-out.

India have played 42 matches since February 2019, of which 14 fixtures have been international games. This run included exposure trips to , Slovenia, and . The results have also seen a massive improvement, with India's unbeaten run of 14 games including a 7-0 demolition of Nepal in the SAFF U-15 Championship final.

AIFF's plans for the young footballers are in full motion and with a clever and composed tactician like Bibiano Fernandes leading the project, India are reaping the rewards.