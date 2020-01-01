AFC U-19 Championship 2020: Opponents Malaysia U19, groups, fixtures, results & all you need to know
The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will proceed as planned despite initial health and safety concerns caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic. On Thursday, June 18, the draw for the finals was held, and all 16 teams have been placed in their four respective groups.
Contents
- AFC U-19 Championship 2020 format
- AFC U-19 Championship 2020 group stage
- AFC U-19 Championship 2020 dates
- AFC U-19 Championship 2020 venues
- Past 10 AFC U-19 Championship winners
- 2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup
AFC U-19 Championship 2020 format
The tournament will feature 16 teams - 11 qualifying stage group winners, four best second-placed teams, as well as tournament hosts Uzbekistan.
Each finals group will feature four teams, with the top two finishers moving on to the quarter-final stage. The quarter-final winners will face off in the semi-finals, and the two semi-final winners will meet in the final match to determine the champions.
AFC U-19 Championship trophy. Photo from AFC
AFC U-19 Championship 2020 group stage
The group stage was confirmed with the 2020 AFC U-19 Championship draw on June 18, 2020.
Group A
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Uzbekistan (Host)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Indonesia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cambodia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Iran
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group A fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (Malaysia)
|Venue
|Oct 14
|Indonesia vs Cambodia
|1500
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 14
|Uzbekistan vs Iran
|1900
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 17
|Iran vs Indonesia
|1500
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 17
|Cambodia vs Uzbekistan
|1900
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 20
|Uzbekistan vs Indonesia
|1900
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 20
|Cambodia vs Iran
|1900
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
Group B
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|South Korea
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iraq
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Japan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Bahrain
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group B fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (Malaysia)
|Venue
|Oct 15
|South Korea vs Bahrain
|1500
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 15
|Japan vs Iraq
|1900
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 18
|Bahrain vs Japan
|1500
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 18
|Iraq vs South Korea
|1900
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 21
|South Korea vs Japan
|1500
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 21
|Iraq vs Bahrain
|1500
|AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
Group C
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Saudi Arabia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Australia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Vietnam
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Laos
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group C fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Oct 15
|Saudi Arabia vs Laos
|1500
|Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
|Oct 15
|Australia vs Vietnam
|1900
|Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
|Oct 18
|Laos vs Australia
|1500
|Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
|Oct 18
|Vietnam vs Saudi Arabia
|1900
|Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
|Oct 21
|Saudi Arabia vs Vietnam
|1900
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 21
|Australia vs Laos
|1900
|Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
Group D
|Pos
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Qatar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Tajikistan
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Malaysia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Yemen
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Group D fixtures
|Date
|Game
|Time (UK)
|Venue
|Oct 16
|Qatar vs Yemen
|1500
|AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
|Oct 16
|Tajikistan vs Malaysia
|1900
|AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
|Oct 19
|Yemen vs Tajikistan
|1500
|AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
|Oct 19
|Malaysia vs Qatar
|1900
|AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
|Oct 22
|Qatar vs Malaysia
|1900
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|Oct 22
|Tajikistan vs Yemen
|1900
|AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
When & where will AFC U-19 Championship 2020 take place?
The 41st edition of the AFC U-19 Championship will kick off in Uzbekistan on October 14, 2020 and will conclude on October 31, 2020.
It will be held at four venues that are located in three Uzbek cities.
AFC U-19 Championship 2020 venues
|Stadium
|Capacity
|Bunyodkor Stadium, Tashkent
|34,000
|Lokomotiv Stadium, Tashkent
|8,000
|Navbahor Central Stadium, Namangan
|22,500
|AGMK Stadium, Olmaliq
|12,000
Past 10 AFC U-19 Championship winners
Saudi Arabia winning the 2018 edition. Photo from AFC
|Edition (Host)
|Winner
|Finalist
|Score
|2000 (Iran)
|Iraq
|Japan
|2-1
|2002 (Qatar)
|South Korea
|Japan
|1-0
|2004 (Malaysia)
|South Korea
|China
|2-0
|2006 (India)
|North Korea
|Japan
|1-1 (p. 5-3)
|2008 (Saudi Arabia)
|UAE
|Uzbekistan
|2-1
|2010 (China)
|North Korea
|Australia
|3-2
|2012 (UAE)
|South Korea
|Iraq
|1-1 (p. 4-1)
|2014 (Myanmar)
|Qatar
|North Korea
|1-0
|2016 (Bahrain)
|Japan
|Saudi Arabia
|0-0 (p.5-3)
|2018 (Indonesia)
|Saudi Arabia
|South Korea
|2-1
2021 FIFA U-20 World Cup
The four AFC U-19 Championship 2020 semi-finalists will automatically qualify for the 2021 U-20 World Cup, which will be hosted by Indonesia. As Indonesia will play in the World Cup next year as its host regardless of their result in the AFC finals, if they reach the semis, a play-off stage will be played to find another World Cup participant. The four quarter-final stage losers will meet in the play-off semis, the two winners then squaring off in the play-off final, with the winner nabbing the right to appear in next year's U-20 World Cup, as the fifth Asian side.