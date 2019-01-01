AFC Cup 2019: 'Where is the professionalism?' - Sachin Badadhe criticises Minerva Punjab players

The Minerva Punjab gaffer was unhappy with how his team dropped two points in a game where they could have easily won...

registered a third consecutive draw in the after they failed to see off Manang Marshyangdi at home.

The game ended 2-2 and Punjab boss Sachin Badadhe was unhappy with how his team failed to grab all three points.

Badadhe believes his team wasted too many opportunities in the first half and should have put the game to bed before the break. Failure to do so allowed the visitors to get back into the game.

“To be very honest, it was a disappointing game for us. We should have won this game by three or four goals. The amount of chances we got in the first half would have changed the game. But we just kept them in the game. That’s where they capitalised and they came up. It was good that they never gave up and came back into the game,” he said.

The Punjab gaffer criticised his players for dropping two points and refused to use the weather condition as an excuse.

“It shows that the lack of concentration and knowledge of the game, how to manage it. It shows on the pitch. We say that this is our professional players but where is the professionalism?

“It’s a do-or-die situation for all the teams. The teams who win all the games from here on can go to the next round.

“In we are used to this weather. It’s the same weather in Punjab too. In you know that most of the matches are scheduled at two, four and five o’clock. So, we can’t complain about the weather,” Badadhe concluded.

Manang boss Chirriring Gurung was satisfied with the point and his team’s performance under harsh playing conditions.

Gurung believes that his team can still progress to the next round, but they need to win all the three remaining games.

“Today we needed the three points but we got just one point. We need to be satisfied with that because it was very hot and humid here. We got a lot of chances but we could not convert them. If we had utilised those chances, we would have definitely won.

It’s not (just) about the penalty (miss). There were still 2-3 chances that we should have finished. I hope we can beat them in the next game. The players could not perform today because it was very hot. But they played well and I am satisfied with them.

“We still have a chance to qualify. We have three matches and if we win all three of them, we can qualify,” the Manang boss explained.