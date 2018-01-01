AFC Asian Cup Player Profile: Halicharan Narzary
Name: Halicharan Narzary
Club: Kerala Blasters
Position: Right/Left Wing
National Team caps: 23
Goals: 1
STRENGTH
Halicharan Narzary is a workhorse on the flanks for both India and Kerala Blasters. He is a willing runner and is ready to track back to keep track of the opposition's threat from the wide areas.
WEAKNESS
Narzary does not pose a potent threat to the opposition's defence. A goal against Bhutan in a friendly is his only goal for the national team. In his last two seasons in ISL, he has scored just one goal.
NOTABLE PERFORMANCE FOR INDIA
Narzary has 23 appearances for India and has one goal to his name. The winger started the 3-0 win against Nepal at the Changlimithang National Stadium and scored his only goal so far for the team.
CURRENT FORM
After making the switch to Kerala Blasters from NorthEast United, Narzarly has enjoyed regular minutes. His performance has been inconsistent. He has a goal and an assist to his name in 821 minutes for Kerala Blasters.