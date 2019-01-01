AFC Asian Cup 2019: Thailand 1-4 India: Lethal India thump Thailand to go top of Group A

Stephen Constantine's side made a perfect start to their AFC Asian Cup campaign with a comprehensive win over Thailand...

India registered their first ever win in the Asian Cup since the 1964 edition as they romped past Thailand 4-1 at the Al Nahyan Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, thanks to goals from Sunil Chhetri, Anirudh Thapa and Jeje Lalpekhlua.

Chhetri's penalty (27') gave India the lead before Thailand hit back through Teerasil Dangda (33'). However, India turned on the charm in the second half with another strike from Chhetri (46') and goals from Thapa (68') and Jeje (80') sealed the result and sent India to the top of Group A.

Stephen Constantine opted to hand Ashique Kuruniyan a start alongside Sunil Chhetri in attack.

India started better of the two sides when Kuruniyan made a run down the left as he ran past two Thailand defenders and crossed into the box. However, there was no Indian shirt to meet the delivery.

In the 11th minute, midfielder Thitiphan Punagchan’s audacious effort from outside the box missed the far post by whiskers.

Midway through the first half, Thailand won a free-kick in the Indian half and the delivery from Do saw Gurpreet block the resulting shot from a Thai player with Anas clearing the danger for a corner.

Anas once again made a crucial interception after Teerasil Dangda was sent through by Songkrasin by sweeping the ball off his feet.

However, it was India who took the lead against the run of play. Kuruniyan made a swashbuckling run down the left and his effort came off the goalkeeper Budrom but ricocheted off Bunmathan’s hand which saw the referee award India a spot-kick. Chhetri stepped up and sent the custodian the wrong way to make it 1-0 for Constantine’s side.

Thailand didn’t stay behind for long as they equalized in the 33rd minute. Bunmathan’s free-kick from the left saw an unmarked Dangda head the ball home with Gurpreet off his line and the defence all over the place.

India should have taken the lead soon after when Kuruniyan chested the ball down for Chhetri who couldn’t sort his feet out and could only win a corner.

The Blue Tigers bounced back in style immediately after the break. Songkrasin lost the ball and Thapa initiated the counterattack , finding Udanta Singh down the right who made a blazing run and crossed for Kuruniyan. The Kerala winger back-heeled it for the onrushing Chhetri whose first time shot sailed into the back of the net.

Soon after, Kotal too had an attempt from distance which Budrom collected safely. Chhetri could have completed his hat-trick as he got on the end of a Thapa corner-kick and his header went over the bar.

Milovan Rajevac made a substitution as he moved Bunmathan into midfield from left-back and brought in Wiriyadomsiri.

Chhetri had another opportunity in the 63rd minute when Kotal won the ball for India and released Udanta down the right. The right winger made a lung-busting run and his cross was fumbled by the Thai goalkeeper. But Do was on hand for Thailand to prevent Chhetri from turning the ball in.

India scored their third goal in the 68th minute through Anirudh Thapa. The midfielder once again kick-started the move before Chhetri released Udanta. The right winger was closed down by Wiriyadomsiri as he found an unmarked Thapa who coolly chipped it into the far corner.

Dangda could have scored his second of the evening but Anas put his body on the line to concede a corner.

India rubbed further salt to Thailand’s misery when Narzary sent a ball for Jeje and the Mizoram striker chipped the ball into the back of the net from the edge of the area.

The Blue Tigers saw off the rest of the game with ease as they savoured a great result on a big night.

