Live Scores
India

AFC Asian Cup 2019 Rival Watch: Thailand announces 27-man squad

Last updated
Comments()
AFF
India's Group A rivals have announced a 27-man squad for the continental showpiece...

India's AFC Asian Cup 2019 Group A opponents Thailand have announced a 27-man initial squad for the tournament in UAE. 

Milovan Rajevac's side are coming off the AFF Suzuki Cup campaign where they crashed out in the semifinal. It was perceived as a disappointing result but the coach was without his star overseas players like playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin, striker Teerasil Dangda, left wing-back Theerathon Bunmathan and goalkeeper Kawin Thamsatchanan. 

They have all been unsurprisingly included in the initial squad. 

Editors' Picks

Thailand are set to take on India in their first match in Group A on January 6, 2019. 

Here's the squad: 

Goalkeepers: Kawin Thamsatchanan, Chatchai Budprom, Siwarak Tedsungnoen, Saranon Anuin

Defenders: Korrakot Wiriyaudomsiri, Pansa Hemviboon, Chalermpong Kerdkaew, Peerapat Notchaiya, Tristan Do, Mika Chunuonsee, Adisorn Promrak, Theerathon Bunmathan, Shinnaphat Leeaoh, Suphan Thongsong

Midfielders: Sasalak Haiprakhon, Supachok Sarachat, Pokklaw Anan, Sumanya Purisai, Sanrawat Dechmitr, Tanaboon Kesarat, Thitipan Puangchan, Chanathip Songkrasin

Forwards: Supachai Jaided, Teerasil Dangda, Adisak Kraisorn, Chananan Pombuppha, Siroch Chatthong

Next article:
Liverpool can't be judged just on trophies – Klopp responds to Mourinho
Next article:
Marcelo: Real Madrid miss 'best in the world' Ronaldo
Next article:
Ronaldo right about Juventus team spirit – Allegri
Next article:
'I'm not the pope of football tactics!' - Klopp refuses to criticise Man Utd's playing style
Next article:
Southampton's Hasenhuttl sends fans free drinks ahead of Arsenal clash
Close