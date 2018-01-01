2019 AFC Asian Cup Rival Watch - Bahrain thrash DPR Korea by 4-0

India is grouped with Thailand, UAE and Bahrain at the upcoming AFC Asian Cup 2019...

India’s AFC (Asian Football Confederation) Asian Cup Group A rivals Bahrain warmed up nicely for the continental showpiece with a resounding 4-0 win over DPR Korea.

The hosts ran out comfortable victors at the Khalifa Sports City stadium in Bahrain in what was their third international friendly win on the bounce in the month of December.

Mohammed Al Romaihi put Bahrain 1-0 up as early as the ninth minute before the lead was doubled by Ahmad Jumaa in the 35th minute.

A dominant Bahrain were on the front foot for almost the entirety of the game with DPR Korea struggling to create any openings.

Jamal Rashed and Kameel Al Aswad then got their names on the score-sheet to complete a comprehensive win for Miroslav Soukup’s men.

It was the final warm-up fixture for Bahrain ahead of their Asian Cup campaign and comes on the back of their recent 5-0 and 1-0 victories over Tajikistan and Lebanon respectively.

Bahrain will open their Asian Cup Group A campaign against hosts United Arab Emirates (UAE) on January 5. They will take on India in their final group-stage clash at the Al Sharjah stadium in Sharjah on January 14.