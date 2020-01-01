adidas launch Predator 20 Mutator to be worn by Pogba

The sportswear manufacturer is set to launch their latest model and it promises to be another classic in the making

Every now and then, a brand launches a boot that becomes an instant classic.

The adidas Predator that got released in 1994 falls into that category, with superstars such as David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane showcasing their skills on the revolutionary footwear throughout their careers.

adidas’ iconic boot has developed over time as the brand continues to look for ways to improve its flagship product, and 26 years on from the inception of the original Predator, the German sportswear manufacturer is now taking things to the next level with the launch of the Predator 20 Mutator.

The latest model off the production belt is the first boot to feature Demonskin technology, a textured spike layer on the front that is designed to enhance grip and spin on the ball.

A computer algorithm has been used to create an entirely new interface between boot and ball, with the spikes having been crafted to wrap the front and side of the boot in a formation that aligns to key contact points with the ball. This invention combines to give players enhanced control and touch on the ball, as well as promoting spin when striking.

“When we launched the first Predator in 1994, it changed the game,” adidas’ Football Design Director Ben Herath said.

“We’ve since been relentless in pushing the boundaries of innovation in its design, ensuring it remains at the forefront of football boot technology.

“For 2020 we wanted to unleash Predator to a new generation. We knew that we had to create something completely different, go beyond evolution and deliver a new innovation, something that would intimidate opponents. Demonskin is at the heart of this.

“It truly is a breakthrough innovation for us at adidas Football - something brand-new with tangible benefits to gameplay. This was evidenced in player testing, where many spoke of the immediate difference they felt with the ball at their feet.”

Apart from the innovative spikes, the Mutator also stands out for its stunning design, with a striking silhouette centring on a high collar and low-cut front creating a sharp and streamlined design mutation.

It also features new outsole enhancing control zones, whilst the addition of high- performance polyamide-injected layers help stabilise movement further and the boot offers a two-plate stud configuration that reduces weight. Meanwhile, the inclusion of Hybrid studs further amplifies the boot’s level of rotation and traction.

High-profile names that will wear the boot include star Paul Pogba and goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, with Becky Sauerbrunn, Tessa Wullaert and Dele Alli also in line to showcase the Mutator pack.

Predator 20 Mutator will be available to buy instore and online at adidas.com, and select retailers, starting 28th January 2020.

