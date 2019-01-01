adidas Football and FC Bayern reveal 2019/20 Home Kit

Unique diamond design pays homage to iconic home ground

adidas Football today revealed the new FC Bayern home kit for the upcoming 2019/20 season, featuring a unique diamond design that pays homage to the forward-thinking architecture and unrivalled atmosphere of the Allianz Arena.

The backdrop to an unprecedented six consecutive domestic titles, the stadium’s unique red coloured, energetic lighting façade inspires the bold design of the 2019/20 season’s home jersey.

The traditional all-red design of the home shirt is emblazoned with the stadium’s unmissable diamond architecture, remixed and digitalised into a daring new pattern as the club look to the

future whilst honouring the past.

This year’s full kit will be true to the club’s red signature colour. Socks and shorts will follow the all red design of the jersey and complete the consequent look of the new home kit. The goalkeeper jersey shows a modern and progressive green two-tone colourway, designed in line with the digital remixed graphic of the new home jersey.

The home kit will be seen on the pitch for the first time when FC Bayern faces on the 18th of May. The FC Bayern home kit retails for SGD 110 and will be available on 22 May 2019 at adidas Suntec, adidas Marina Bay Sands and Weston Corporation.