Ademola Lookman grateful to Everton after RB Leipzig move

The 21-year-old expressed his appreciation to the Toffees after completing a permanent switch to Leipzig on Thursday

Ademola Lookman has appreciated his former teammates and fans for their support during his playing stint in the English Premier League.

On Thursday, Lookman left Goodison Park after two years for a new challenge in the German with .

The 21-year-old penned a five-year contract with the Bulls and he will be hoping to replicate similar feat he enjoyed at the club during the second half of the 2017-18 season where he notched in five goals in 11 outings.

During his spell on the Merseyside, the Anglo-Nigerian forward scored four goals in 48 appearances for .

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my teammates at Everton football club for all the love and unwavering support you’ve shown me over the past two and a half years," Lookman wrote on Instagram.

"I’ve made some great friends at Everton who have made my experience at the club truly an unforgettable one. Whilst I’m excited to move forward with the new opportunities ahead of me, I’m going to miss my teammates and everyone associated with the club.

"Last but not least I would like to thank the fans for their support during my time at Everton, I am truly honoured to have had the opportunity to play for you. All the best for the future, love."