Adelakun and Diedhiou released by Bristol City

The Anglo-Nigerian and the Senegal international are among the 11 players the Robins did not renew the contracts of

EFL Championship side Bristol City have announced the release of Hakeeb Adelakun and Famara Diedhiou on Friday.

Adelakun teamed up with the Ashton Gate outfit in the summer of 2018 from Scunthorpe United, signing a three-year deal but only made seven league appearances for the side.

The winger has, however, spent most of his time with the Robins on loan at Rotherham United and Hull City, and after coming to the end of his contract, the forward has not been handed an extension.

Diedhiou will also reach the end of his contract in June, having been with at Ashton Gate since 2017, when he joined the club from Ligue 1 side Angers.

The Senegal international has featured in more than 150 league games for the Robins since his arrival at the club.

In the 2020-21 season, the centre-forward bagged 10 goals in 45 appearances across all competitions to help Nigel Pearson’s men maintain their Championship status.

Notwithstanding his fine performances, Bristol have chosen not to renew the attacker’s contract as they prepare for next season.

“I have spoken with each departing player and wish them all well in the next stage of their careers,” Pearson told the club website.

“We are entering into a significant transition period for the club and central to that is deciding which players can take this club forward.

"The first element of that is largely done and now it’s about looking forward to who we can bring in as we build towards next season.”

Adelakun and Diedhiou will be expected to sort out their future before the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

Adelakun is eligible to feature for Nigeria and England but he is yet to represent any of the countries in any age-grade competitions.

Article continues below

The 24-year-old forward will have to deliver impressive club performances to earn a call-up to the Super Eagles.

Diedhiou, on his part, has made 10 appearances for the Senegal national team since his debut in 2014 and will hope to be part of the Teranga Lions squad to the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.