Adebayor reacts to his harsh tackle in Olimpia victory

The Togo international received a red card for the fourth time in his career as his side secured a hard-fought victory in front of their own fans

Olimpia forward Emmanuel Adebayor has reacted to his harsh tackle which saw him sent off on Thursday, claiming the challenge was not intentional.

The Togo international was afforded his fourth appearance since joining the Dean in their 2-1 victory against Defensa y Justicia in Thursday’s conmebol libertadores game.

The 36-year-old striker only featured for 72 minutes before he was given his marching orders after raising his right leg to hit the shoulder of a Dean's player as he challenges for the ball.

The forward has taken to the social media to express his feelings on his side’s performance as well as his reckless challenge.

“Tough game today! What a great team spirit, and what a win boys. Sad to leave the pitch early on a Jackie Chan challenge,” he posted on Instagram.

“It was never my intention to hurt my opponent, and I am glad he is okay,”

Adebayor starred for Metz and in before moving to where he enjoyed success, featuring for , , Hotspur and .

In 2017 he left for and played for İstanbul Başakşehir and Kayserispor before completing a stunning move to last month to team up with Olimpia where he enjoyed a heroic welcome on his arrival.

The forward will hope to make an impactful showing when Olimpia square off against Sportivo Luqueno in their next league game on Saturday.