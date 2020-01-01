Adarabioyo: 'A miss if Blackburn don’t sign Man City loanee' – Lenihan

The Anglo-Nigerian, who is currently on loan from the Etihad Stadium, has been a standout performer in Tony Mowbray's side this campaign

defender Darragh Lenihan has heaped praise on Tosin Adarabioyo for his exceptional performances at the club and he hopes Rovers can retain him for the 2020-21 season.

Adarabioyo has been in excellent form for the Championship outfit since his arrival on a season-long loan from last summer.

The 22-year-old is a regular figure in Blackburn’s defence this term and he has made 33 league appearances so far with three goals to his name.

Lenihan, who has partnered the Nigerian descent in the defence on several occasions this season, praised Adarabioyo’s personality and the quality he has added to Mowbray’s team.

The Irish right-back hopes Blackburn can devise a transfer plan to retain his services.

"As a player and a person, he has just been exceptional. Extremely professional in the way he goes about and does the right things,” Lenihan told Lancs Live.

"Jeez, it would be really good to get him back but I fully believe that he could potentially be playing in Man City's team next season. That's how good I think he is.

"He's been brilliant since he's come in, gone about the business and when he has played he's done ever so well. He's brought us that quality that you can see throughout the game.

"It will be a miss if we don't get him back but fingers crossed we can potentially work something for the new season."

Adarabioyo has been at Man City from the age of five and his current deal with the Citizens will expire in June 2021.

Although he has played across all levels of 's youth set-up, the 22-year-old is still eligible to play for at senior level.

He will be looking to help Blackburn secure maximum points when they travel to for their next Championship outing on Tuesday.