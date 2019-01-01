Academy Accreditation: Reliance Foundation gets five-star; Two-star for Mohun Bagan & East Bengal
Reliance Foundation Young Champs becomes the only academy in India to get a five-star rating according to the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) Academy Assessment for season 2019-20.
Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Delhi), Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC have managed to get a four-star rating. Former I-League champions Minerva Punjab FC have got a three-star while the Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal have secured a two-star rating.
It is necessary for the clubs/academies to clear the accreditation process to participate in the various age-group leagues and tournaments organised by AIFF.
All academies were assessed on the basis of age-group teams, technical support, training curriculum, talent identification and recruitment process, facilities and infrastructure, medical provisions and existing administrative support.
A total of 89 academies cleared the process, six more than the previous season. The complete list is as follows:
Basic: New Barrackpore Rainbow AC, Keshab-Uma Charitable Trust Football Academy, Lonestar FC, FF Academy, Pay for Right Youth and Cultural Club (Shillong), Football Leaders Academy - Sri Ma, Green Global Sports Academy.
1-Star: FC Kerala, ARA FC, Guruvayoor Sports Academy, Bangalore Youth Football League, Rangdajied United FC, TYDA, Sreenidhi Football Club, AU Rajasthan, Sports Authority of Jharkhand, The Hooghly District Sports Association, Maximus Prime Sports L. L. P., FAO Academy, Football Plus Professional Soccer Academy, Aazura Football Academy, Youth Soccer Academy, Bhawanipore FC, Real Kashmir FC, Chennai City FC, Aizawl FC, J&K Bank Football Academy, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Punjab), PIFA, Raman Sports Academy, Dhanbad Football Academy, Muthoot Football Academy, Sporting Clube de Goa, Indian Football Academy, Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee, Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Bengaluru), Churchill Brother FC, Football Academy of Bangalore.
2-Star: Salgaocar FC, Iron Born FC, Jain Academy for Sporting Excellence, Baroda Football Academy, Delhi Dynamos FC, Chennaiyin FC, FC Goa, Quess East Bengal FC, Conscient Football, SAIL Football Academy (Bokaro), Kerala Blasters FC, Bengal Football Academy, United Punjab Football Club, Football School of India, Roots Football School, Shillong Lajong FC, United Sports Club, FC Pune City, Don Bosco, Oscar SSE, FC Mumbaikars, SESA Football Academy, Raman Vijayan Soccer Schools, Great Goals, ATK, Ozone Football Academy, Baranagar Sporting Club, Numaligarh Football Academy, Stadium Sports Foundation, Bidhannagar Municipal Sports Academy, Mohun Bagan AC, J&K State Football Academy, Somaiya Sports Academy, Round Glass Sports, Gokulam Kerala FC, Sports Hostel Odisha, SAG Football Academy, India Rush Soccer Club, Football Club Mangalore, Kahaani FC, Parappur FC.
3-Star: Boca Juniors Football Schools, FC Madras, Kenkre FC, Youth Football Club, Minerva Punjab FC, Dempo SC.
4-Star: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (Delhi), Jamshedpur FC, Bengaluru FC.
5-Star: Reliance Foundation Young Champs.