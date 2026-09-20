AC Milan player ratings vs Lecce: Christian Pulisic sparkles as Amorim’s men cruise at San Siro

Ruben Amorim’s AC Milan continued their ascent up the Serie A table with a comprehensive dismantling of Lecce at San Siro. The Rossoneri were in control from the off, breaking the deadlock inside 15 minutes through a well-taken Christian Pulisic goal. While Lecce tried to hang in there, Milan’s quality eventually told in a second half where they truly flexed their muscles to maintain their unbeaten start to the league campaign.

The victory was built on clinical finishing and a dominant midfield display that left the visitors chasing shadows. Adrien Rabiot doubled the lead just after the hour mark with a composed strike, effectively killing off the contest before substitute Diego Moreira put the icing on the cake. With 69% possession and a clean sheet to boot, it was as comfortable a night as the Milan faithful could have hoped for under the San Siro lights.

Goalkeeper & Defence

Maignan - 7/10

A quiet night for the captain, but he did everything required with typical authority. He made 3 saves to preserve his clean sheet and marshalled a back three that looked largely untroubled throughout the 90 minutes.

Pavlovic - 8/10

An absolute monster at the back. Not only did he help keep things tight defensively, but he stepped forward with purpose to provide the assist for Pulisic’s opening goal in the 14th minute. A complete performance from the centre-half.

De Winter - 7/10

Solid and dependable. He kept his positioning well against a Lecce side that tried to hit on the break, contributing to the 10 clearances recorded by the Milan backline. A no-nonsense display.

Gila - 7/10

The young Spaniard was composed on the ball and aggressive in the duel. He complemented Pavlovic well and ensured that the Lecce attackers had zero clear-cut opportunities during his time on the pitch.

Midfield

Chukwueze - 6/10

Worked hard on the flank until his late withdrawal in the 87th minute. While he wasn't as explosive as usual, his presence stretched the Lecce defence and allowed others space to operate in central areas.

Rabiot - 8/10

The Frenchman showed exactly why he’s a vital cog in this machine. He dictated the tempo and popped up in the 61st minute to score a crucial second goal, effectively ending the match as a contest.

Modric - 7/10

Class is permanent. The veteran midfielder pulled the strings for 76 minutes, ensuring Milan dominated the ball with nearly 70% possession. He was replaced by Musah once the job was done.

Estupinan - 7/10

Provided constant energy and width down the left. He was a reliable outlet and tracked back diligently, ensuring Milan remained balanced before being subbed off in the final quarter of the game.

Attack

Pulisic - 8/10

Captain America delivered again. He set the tone with a sharp finish in the 14th minute to open the scoring and was a constant thorn in Lecce’s side until he was rested in the 69th minute. A match-winning contribution.

Saelemaekers - 6/10

A functional performance from the Belgian. He linked play well between the lines but lacked the final killer pass before being replaced by Loftus-Cheek midway through the second half.

Ramos - 7/10

Leading the line with intelligence, the striker played a vital role in the second goal, providing the assist for Rabiot. He didn't get his own name on the scoresheet, but his hold-up play was essential.

Substitutes & Manager

Moreira - 8/10

The dream impact from the bench. Replacing Pulisic in the 69th minute, he needed only four minutes to find the back of the net, scoring the third goal in the 73rd minute to seal the win.

Loftus-Cheek - 6/10

Brought on in the 69th minute to add physical presence and see out the game. He did exactly what was asked, keeping the ball moving and stifling any Lecce resurgence.

Musah - 6/10

On for Modric for the final 14 minutes. He provided fresh legs and energy in the middle of the park as Milan coasted to the whistle.

Bartesaghi - 6/10

A late cameo for Estupinan. Solid enough in his defensive duties to ensure the clean sheet remained intact.

Camarda - N/A

A very late introduction for Chukwueze. Not enough time to impact the game but another valuable experience for the youngster.

R. Amorim - 9/10

A tactical masterclass from the boss. The 3-4-2-1 formation worked to perfection, stifling Lecce and allowing Milan to control every phase of the game. His substitutions were spot on, with Moreira scoring almost immediately.