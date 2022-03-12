Abramovich disqualified by Premier League but Chelsea still able to play matches
By Peter McVitie
Getty
Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League.
The decision comes in the wake of the UK Government's decision to sanction the Russian oligarch and freeze his assets.
A statement from the English top-flight confirmed the decision on Saturday.
Editors' Picks
- Ronaldo, Cavani and Rashford - Man Utd's strikers have gone missing in more ways than one
- Amourricho van Axel Dongen: Ajax's teen star who turned down Chelsea and Bayern Munich
- 'Lacazette makes the people around him better' - How on earth will Arsenal replace selfless striker?
- How Argentina are trying to convince Europe's top wonderkids to become their Messi replacement
What has been said?
"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.
"The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."
More to follow