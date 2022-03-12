Abramovich disqualified by Premier League but Chelsea still able to play matches

Roman Abramovich has been disqualified as a director of Chelsea by the Premier League.

The decision comes in the wake of the UK Government's decision to sanction the Russian oligarch and freeze his assets.

A statement from the English top-flight confirmed the decision on Saturday.

What has been said?

"Following the imposition of sanctions by the UK Government, the Premier League Board has disqualified Roman Abramovich as a Director of Chelsea Football Club.

"The Board’s decision does not impact on the club’s ability to train and play its fixtures, as set out under the terms of a licence issued by the Government which expires on 31 May 2022."

